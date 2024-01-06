A SERIOUS shortage of maize seed has hit Chinsali District as the planting season gets underway amid increased rainfall. The shortage has been attributed to high demand for the commodity by farmers within and outside the district. A check in the central business district yesterday by the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) found that all agro shops in the district had run out of white maize seed and have since appealed to seed manufacturers to increase the supply. Some agro dealers said the maize seed stocks ran out in December last year following the onset of serious rainfall in the district, which saw an increase in the demand for the commodity. Isaac Chewe of MB Agro Suppliers has called…...



