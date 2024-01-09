PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema have donated 38 bales of second-hand clothes, two wheelchairs, and one bicycle to Nalolo Constituency in Western Province. UPND National Chairperson General for Special Duties, William Banda, handed over the items on behalf of the first family during a meeting held at Muoyo Youth Resource Center. Banda said the donation was a New Year present to the 12 wards of Nalolo constituency. “I have been sent by the Republic President and the First Lady to deliver this New Year present to you, the people of Nalolo,” he said. Banda also took advantage of the occasion to encourage people to make use of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). He further appealed to the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.