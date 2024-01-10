THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says it will try to dispose of its cases even much earlier than the five months announced by the President for hearing corruption cases. And DEC Director General Nason Banda says Zambians should expect to see the seizure of many properties this year, as the commission wants to hit criminals where it pains the most. During his end of year press conference, President Hakainde Hichilema assured that there would be a speedy fight against corruption with suspects being tried within five months. In an interview, Banda said DEC would try its best to adhere to the presidential directive. He said the commission would ensure that when they arrest culprits, then they are ready for court…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.