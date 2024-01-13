FORMER COBUSU leader Castro Mulilo has bemoaned the Copperbelt University’s decision to reject his cement and toilet pans donation, describing it as unfortunate. On December 19, 2023, Mulilo wrote to the university’s dean of students, requesting to donate 10 pockets of cement and five toilet pans to the institution. He stated that the items may be useful in addressing sanitation or accommodation challenges. “I write to inform your office that in my capacity as a former COBUSU president, I am willing to donate 10 pockets of cement and five toilet pans to the Copperbelt University. Having served as president before, I believe the said items may be useful in addressing sanitation or accommodation challenges. I am prepared to donate these…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.