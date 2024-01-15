PF secretary general for the Edgar Lungu camp, Raphael Nakacinda, says there are no talks or plans for forming another party in their camp, vowing that they will fight for their party. Last week, Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya said that there was no point in PF members forming another party when they could join him. Bwalya’s remarks were in relation to information going round that former president Edgar Lungu wants to form another political party. “Assuming that we agree that there is one PF, they are entitled if they need to form another political party. But for me my take is why go and start reinventing the wheel? You have already said that I’m a former member…...



