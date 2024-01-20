THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has warned motorists that are using cloned number plates that they risk being prosecuted through the courts of law. In a statement, Friday, RTSA acting head of public relations Mukela Namangola said the Agency had noticed with concern the rising number of motor vehicles on the roads with unauthorised cloned number plates. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) would like to warn motor vehicle owners to refrain from using cloned number plates as they risk prosecution through the courts of law. The Agency has noticed with concern the rising number of motor vehicles on the roads with unauthorized cloned number plates not originally assigned to them,” he said. He stated that any…...



