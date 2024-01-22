MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe has refuted claims that government has sold Lubambe Mine, saying negotiations are still on with would-be investors and there’s nothing conclusive yet. And Kabuswe says being insulted is part of leadership, urging union leaders to keep assuring miners that KCM will soon be running again. Addressing workers at Lubambe Mine, Friday, Kabuswe assured them that the mine had not been sold but that there were some financial issues which required an investor. “A miner is a very important component of our economy. These rumours going around that Kabuswe has said this and that no, unless you hear me say it. I’ve never been in the media or here to comment about the future of Lubambe Mine,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.