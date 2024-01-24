LUSAKA City Council Public Health Director Victor Kagoli says the local authority has apprehended 176 street vendors from December 2023 to date. In an interview, Tuesday, Kagoli said from those apprehended, only six were able to pay the required K450 fine. He said this is because the court was sympathetic in some cases and charged the offenders small fines, depending on the merchandise they sold. “From December to date, a total number of 176 street vendors were apprehended. According to Vending and Nuisance Act, the charges given to a vendor for a few that we had taken to the court of Law, the court was sympathetic [and] was not able to charge K450. They based their position from the point…...



