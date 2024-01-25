KANTASHI PF member of parliament Anthony Mumba says certain international trips that President Hakainde Hichilema undertakes are unavoidable, especially if he has been invited by his colleagues. President Hichilema has come under intense scrutiny from various stakeholders, including opposition political parties, over his trips after he discouraged Permanent Secretaries from prioritising traveling at the expense of Zambians. This was after the President travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Felix Tshisekedi immediately after making the comment. On Wednesday, President Hichilema also travelled to Botswana on a working visit, at the invitation of Botswana’s President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi. In an interview, Mumba said there were certain presidential trips that were unavoidable…....



