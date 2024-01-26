COPPERBELT Province Minister Elisha Matambo says families of the trapped miners at Macrolink Mine will each be given K15,000 for logistical purposes as they wait for their family members to be rescued. Since Monday, seven miners, who include five Zambians and two Chinese nationals have been trapped at the Chinese owned Macrolink Mine located along the Ndola-Mufulira Road. One of the miners, who is a Zambian, managed to find his way out of the underground mine. Speaking at a media briefing, Thursday, Matambo said efforts were still being made to rescue the miners. “I want to officially report to you that we have another disaster at a mine called Macrolink Mine which is near Sakanya border. There’s a mine which…...



