HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says 1,849,424 individuals have been vaccinated against cholera in hotspot areas, of which 3,732 are healthcare workers and 2,543 are people in correctional facilities.

And Masebo says the country has recorded 10 cholera deaths in the last 24 hours countrywide.

Speaking during the daily cholera update in Lusaka, Monday, Masebo said the vaccine coverage of the targeted population was at 98 percent.

“Vaccination remains a critical component of our strategy, and I am pleased to report that 1,849,424 individuals have been vaccinated in our hotspot areas. This includes a total of 3,732 healthcare workers vaccinated and 2,543 people vaccinated in correctional facilities. Our vaccine coverage of the targeted population is at 98 percent. As I conclude, allow me to emphasize the need for all of us to stand united in our fight against Cholera. Together, we can overcome this challenge, safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens. Thank you for your continued resilience and commitment to our collective well-being,” she said.

And Masebo said that the country recorded 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.

“Our largest treatment centre at Heroes National Stadium is actively managing 256 patients out of which 95 are male, 85 are female and 76 are children. 109 were admitted to this facility within the last 24 hours and 146 have were discharged, with 13 referred to Levy Treatment Centre. While challenges persist, we celebrate the progress made in patient outcomes. In the last 24 hours, 405 individuals have been discharged nationwide, signifying improvements in our interventions. We mourn the loss of 10 lives lost to the disease within the past 24 hours countrywide. Six were community deaths and four facility deaths. We extend our condolences to the affected families. Our cumulative total of lives lost during this outbreak is 584,” said Masebo.

“Allow me to update you on the current status of the outbreak. We recorded a total of 295 cases in the last 24 hours. These cases were recorded as 216 in Lusaka, 12 in Copperbelt, 38 in Central, 24 in Southern, four in Eastern and one in North Western. Lusaka District remains at the forefront of this outbreak as the epicenter, reporting 171 cases in the past 24 hours out of the 216 cases. 49 were from Kanyama constituency, 39 from Matero constituency, 31 from Munali constituency, 22 from Chawama constituency, 18 from Mandevu constituency and four from Lusaka Central constituency. The other districts in the province reported 35 in Chilanga, four in Rufunsa, three in Kafue and three in Chongwe.”