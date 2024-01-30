POLICE have cancelled the summon written to Barotseland Nationalists Youth Alliance Spokesperson Munyinda Munukayumbwa and his colleague Muyunda Makala, asking them to appear for questioning at Western Division Police Headquarters in Mongu. On Friday last week, police summoned Munukayumbwa and Makala to appear for questioning at Western Division Police Headquarters in Mongu on Monday morning. Police are believed to be investigating a viral video showing some youths, including Munukayumbwa, telling President Hakainde Hichilema to abstain the Kuomboka Ceremony, because he does not recognise Barotseland. However, Munukayumbwa told News Diggers in an interview, Monday, that he had received a message asking him not to appear for questioning. “No, I didn’t report myself. My colleague and I just received a text from…...



