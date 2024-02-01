SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says it is unfortunate that opposition parties are not allowed to hold rallies when President Hakainde Hichilema is already campaigning for 2026. Speaking when a delegation from EU paid a courtesy call on him at the party secretariat, Tuesday, Dr M’membe claimed that opposition parties were not allowed to even hold small meetings. “It is very clear the path we are on right now in Zambia will lead to serious problems in 2026. You can’t have a situation where opposition political parties cannot hold even the smallest of meetings and you want them to participate in an election. Mr Hichilema is holding political rallies and his party, they have been holding political rallies since…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.