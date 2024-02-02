THE SADC Extra Ordinary Summit of Head of States has appointed President Hakainde Hichilema as the Regional Cholera Champion to spearhead the fight against cholera in the SADC region. And the Summit has urged ministers of health in the region to develop and implement multi sectoral cholera response plans that encompass natural disasters and climatic effects. The meeting was held virtually and chaired by the Republic of Angola yesterday. Those who attended were: Angola President Joao Manuel Goncalves, Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President Hichilema, Zimbabwe President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, Namibia Vice President Dr Nangolo Mbumba, Kingdom of Eswatini Prime Minister Russel Mmiso Dlamini, among others regional leaders. In a statement, the Summit commended international…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.