NC’WALA, an annual traditional ceremony where the Ng’oni people of Eastern Province come together to pay homage to their chief, Mpezeni, as well as thank God for the gift of the first fruits and food, is scheduled for February 24 this year. And the organising committee promises that it will be a spectacular event because three Heads of State are expected to attend. Nc’wala organising committee chairperson Betsy Nkhoma says about K1.5million will be required for the successful hosting of this year’s ceremony. “For us to successfully host this year’s Nc’wala ceremony, owing to the fact that we want to use it as an opportunity to sensitise both on Covid and Cholera, the total budget for the ceremony has come…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.