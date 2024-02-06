FORMER Prime Minister of Barotseland Clement Sinyinda has resigned as a commissioner at Teaching Service Commission in view of President Hakainde Hichilema’s statement that there is no country called Barotseland. Addressing the press in Lusaka, Monday, Sinyinda said he had hoped the President would be remorseful enough to apologise over his statement, but he hasn’t heard anything to that effect. “Following your statement which you issued when you were addressing the permanent secretaries for the Republic of Zambia on 18th January 2024 at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, in which you said ‘PS Akapelwa there is no country called Western Province or Barotseland’, I had to ponder and wait to hear whether you would be remorseful enough to apologise to the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.