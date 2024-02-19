MINISTER of Health Sylvia Masebo says on average, women health workers earn 24 percent less than their male counterparts. And Masebo says there is need to protect women health workers against violence and sexual harassment because such vices harm health systems. Speaking during a Panel Discussion on Accelerating Gender Equity at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Saturday, Masebo said women held only 25 percent of senior decision making roles in the health sector. “As you may know, women only hold 25 percent of senior decision making roles in the health sector. We also need to recognise the value of unpaid workers, largely which is done by women and the importance…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.