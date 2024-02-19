VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says the UPND government never over promised during campaigns. And Vice-President Nalumango says the UPND should not be judged on the two years they have been in office but on their full five-year mandate. Meanwhile, Vice-President Nalumango says the dry spell the country is facing is a serious concern. Speaking on Diamond TV’s “COSTA” Programme, Sunday, Vice-President Nalumango said the UPND government had actually scored on its campaign promises. When asked by a caller whether the UPND government had overpromised, Vice-President Nalumango responded in the negative, and struggled to put her point accross. “Did we over promise? No, we didn’t over promise the Zambians. That is reality, we didn’t over promise Zambians. If you look at our…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.