ZAMBIA’s Financial Intelligence Centre boss Clement Kapalu has taken the inaugural chairmanship of the Anti-Money Laundering Committee for the SADC region. Kapalu who was only appointed FIC Director General in October last year will, on behalf of Zambia, spearhead the SADC committee for Anti-Money Laundering, and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) for two years. Zambia was contesting the chairmanship alongside Mauritius, Seychelles, Zimbabwe and Eswatini. The Committee will among other things, facilitate the convergence of the AML/CFT policies, laws and regulatory practices of SADC Member States within the framework of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendations, and support effective and proportional action against money laundering and the financing of terrorism in the region. This initiative is part of...



