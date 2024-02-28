THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has apprehended 20 suspects for cultivation of fresh cannabis weighing 570 kilograms from North-Western, Northern and Copperbelt Provinces. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC Assistant Public Relations Officer Sydney Katongo stated that in North-Western Province, the Commission apprehended and charged a trio for illegal cultivation and trafficking in cannabis weighing over 270 Kilograms. “The DEC has apprehended 20 suspects for the cultivation of fresh cannabis weighing 570 kilograms from North-Western, Northern and Copperbelt Provinces. All the suspects are in lawful police custody and will appear in court soon. The recent operations conducted by the DEC across three provinces underscore its persistent endeavor to tackle the cultivation and trafficking of illicit drugs in Zambia. These apprehensions signal...



