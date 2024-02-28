KANTANSHI PF member of parliament Anthony Mumba says former president Edgar Lungu’s involvement in the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is only causing more confusion in the Patriotic Front. In an interview, Mumba questioned what Lungu wants to do if he returns to power when he has “finished the syllabus of politics”. He added that the United Kwacha Alliance had focused more on the new dawn government’s challenges as opposed to providing alternatives. “The involvement of president Edgar Lungu just continues to cause even more confusion in PF. It is very clear that even from his own statements, he is sure that he will be made president of UKA, meaning he wants to be presidential candidate at all costs. But for...



