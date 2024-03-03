FORMER PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has wondered what President Hakainde Hichilema fears about living in State House. And Mwila says PF cannot keep quiet when the UPND government is brutalising people in the same manner they condemned while they were still in opposition. On Friday, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango said President Hichilema felt safe living in Community House, arguing that there was no legal requirement that he must live in the State House. Commenting on this in an interview, Saturday, Mwila said it was too costly for President Hichilema to keep staying at Community House. “First and foremost, the President was elected. When he was elected, he became a Republican President, that is a government institution. And we expected him...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.