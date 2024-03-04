THE Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s declaration of national disaster due to the continued dry spells. On Thursday, President Hichilema declared a national disaster and emergency in view of the drought that had hit the nation. In a statement, ZNFU Manager Communication, Media and Public Relations Services Elias Banda also commended government for committing to purchase all locally produced maize to ascertain the deficit, before considering importing anything. “ZNFU also commends the government for prioritising local production and productivity by committing itself to purchase all locally produced staple food to ascertain the deficit before considering importing additional maize and other crops into the country. This is commendable as the farmers would suffer more if their...



