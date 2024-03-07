MINISTER of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has directed security wings to take interest in former president Edgar Lungu’s remarks, which have been echoed by some senior members of the clergy and other political party leaders, that people will rise and force President Hakainde Hichilema to give up power. And Mwiimbu says government has in the recent past noted with great concern Lungu’s manoeuvres aimed at attracting undue attention from sympathisers. Delivering a ministerial statement on the security of the nation in light of Lungu’s statement that citizens would rise against the President before 2026, Mwiimbu said the former head of state’s remarks suggest that perhaps, there could be something he knew which government was not aware of....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.