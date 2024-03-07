THE Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) says there is need to identify and assess emerging risks in order to effectively combat financial crimes in the country. Speaking during the official launch of the Second Round Money Laundering, Terrorism and Proliferation Financing National Risk Assessment, Wednesday, FIC Director General Clement Kapalu said the assessment would help in identifying sectors which could potentially be used to conduct illicit financial transactions. “In September 2023, the government of the republic of Zambia approved the cabinet memorandum for the country to conduct the second ML/TF/PF risk assessment. This undertaking is very important for the country and for us as stakeholders in the anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism and proliferation framework. In order for us to...



