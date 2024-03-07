THE Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) says it has delivered 10 mortuary units valued at K8.6 million to various hospitals across the country. In a statement, Wednesday, ZAMMSA Senior Corporate Communications Manager Bradley Chingobe revealed that the health facilities that have so far benefited from the mortuary units included Chavuma District Hospital, Kanyama and Chawama Level One Hospitals, Kalomo District Hospital, Mbala General Hospital, Chilonga Mission Hospital, among others. “The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has delivered ten mortuary units, valued at K8.6 million, to various hospitals across the country. This distribution of mortuary units will positively impact the management of our burials of our dearly departed. The procurement and delivery of these medical equipment accentuates...



