CHAMA South PF MP Davison Mung’andu says the former ruling party has been reduced to three or four individuals, who are making decisions on behalf of everyone. And Mun’gandu says he’s foreseeing a situation where a number of PF MPs will either stand as independent candidates or join other political parties in the 2026 general elections because of the coming of UKA. In an interview, Mung’andu said MPs were sidelined and not consulted when Lungu’s PF faction decided to enter into the United Kwacha Alliance. “I thought it’s only me who was sidelined and others were consulted but they said they were not aware. That’s an arrangement between those individuals who are talking and the so-called alliance partners. I don’t...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.