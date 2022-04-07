FORMER MDC secretary general Lucky Mulusa says there is paralysis in the party because its leader, Felix Mutati, cannot mobilise while serving as minister under someone whom he is supposed to challenge in 2026. And Mulusa says UPND doesn’t recognise the UPND-Alliance partners as evidenced by failure to be inclusive when making certain appointments. But MDC vice-president Leonard Hikaumba says his party shall continue being in the alliance, arguing that it would be petty to leave just because party members were not being given jobs. On Tuesday evening, Mulusa announced…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.