POLICE have recorded a warn and caution statement from former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba in connection with the offence of Seditious Practices. In a statement, Wednesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale indicated that Zimba allegedly published an article in a tabloid which is likely to incite hatred and disaffection towards the government and discontent among Zambians. He added that Zumani was allowed to leave after the statement was recorded as investigations into the matter are ongoing. “Police in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from Chris Zumani Zimba in connection with the offence of Seditious Practices, contrary to sections 57 and 60 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.