Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe (r) with United Nations Special Adviser on the prevention of Genocide Alice Nderitu (l) after the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

UNITED Nation’s Special Advisor on Prevention of Genocide, Alice Nderitu, says taking preventive action against genocide is far less costly than responding to crises that are already underway. And Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says Zambia is a contracting party to the genocide convention, and is therefore mandated to punish persons found guilty of the crime of genocide. Speaking at the launch of the Zambian National Committee on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide, War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity and all Forms of Discrimination, Thursday, Nderitu said no single country in the world was immune from the risk of genocide and related crimes. “As the United Nations Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide, I have learnt that no single country...