KANYAMA Police Station says it received a report of a stepfather, who, in the company of two others, attempted to sell his four year old girl child for a sum of K100, 000. According to a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga revealed that the incident occurred on March 21, 2024, at about 18:00 hours in Lusaka’s Makeni Villa area. “Yesterday March 21, 2024, at 20:00 hours, Kanyama Police Station received a report from Concerned Members of the Public regarding a case of human trafficking. The report indicated the involvement of three individuals in the attempted sale of a girl child. Acting swiftly upon receiving this report, our officers moved into action and successfully apprehended the suspects involved....