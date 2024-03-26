THE SADC Truck Drivers Association of Zambia says the upgrading of the Nakonde One-Stop-Border-Post will help reduce the rate of communicable diseases such as STIs including HIV/AIDS, among drivers due to faster clearing processes. Association Secretary General Jackson Banda says drivers are usually entertained by prostitutes at all the borders and engage in a lot of illicit activities due to prolonged stays. Last week, government signed a partner support agreement with Trademark Africa to upgrade Nakonde One-Stop-Border Post (OSBP) in a bid to enhance trade between Zambia and Tanzania and beyond the region. Commenting on this, in an interview, Thursday, Banda said the upgrading of the border post would help reduce the rate of communicable diseases among drivers. “If this...



