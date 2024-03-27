SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says government is doing everything possible to ensure that whistleblowers of corruption are protected. And Kangwa says the civil service needs to take the lead in the fight against corruption. Meanwhile, the Report of the Evaluation of the Integrity Committee Programme has indicated that 37.3 percent of respondents do not report their corruption experiences because they do not know where to do so. Speaking during the launch of the report of the evaluation of the integrity committee programme, Tuesday, Kangwa lamented that civil servants had become so accustomed to victimising whistleblowers. “There is a very junior officer who is a member at Cabinet Office. This particular department had a workshop. They attended the meeting...



