THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has urged all road users to observe road safety rules during the Easter long weekend, warning that those found wanting shall be prosecuted accordingly. In a statement, Thursday, RTSA Acting Head of Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa stated that the agency anticipates an increase in the volume of vehicular traffic on the roads during this weekend, which poses a high risk to road users if traffic rules are not adhered to. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) would like to caution motorists and all road users to observe road safety rules and regulations as we go into the Easter long weekend. The RTSA anticipates an increase in the volume of vehicular traffic on...



