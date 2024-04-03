LANDS Minister Elijah Muchima has wondered what the UPND administration can learn from former president Edgar Lungu. Muchima says Lungu knows that he did not manage the affairs of Zambia well, emphasising that the former president messed up his chance to rule the country. Commenting on Lungu’s statement that political leaders should learn from his humility, Muchima said it was Lungu who needed to learn from President Hichilema. “What can we learn from him? It is him to learn from HH and the way he is uniting the country. This is what he missed. He missed a goal. He was just hitting the ball anyhow, missing the goal. HH hit the goal. Look at CDF, appointments of cabinet, PSs, look...



