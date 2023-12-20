LANDS Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says government will give priority to poor UPND members when giving land because they were marginalised under the Patriotic Front regime. But Socialist Party president Dr Fred M’membe has described Dr Muchima’s remarks as highly reckless and unnecessary, saying the minister should be above “divisive and cheap partisan rhetoric”. Addressing some Chongwe residents involved in a land dispute recently, Dr Muchima said government would favour UPND members and the vulnerable when offering land. “…and I have said, if there will be any plots in a council, I will favour first UPND people and a poor person. That I am going to do it because for 10 years…you must also have a share. But we shall…...



