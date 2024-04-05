THE Department of Immigration has charged three Zambians and is pursuing three Chinese nationals in connection with a suspected money laundering scheme involving over US$ 1.5 million. In a statement, Friday, Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka revealed that over US$ 1.5 million was believed to have been syphoned from the country through bank accounts held in Kitwe which were opened using fake Immigration Permits. “The Department of Immigration has charged three Zambians and is pursuing three Chinese nationals in connection with a suspected money laundering scheme in which over USD 1.5 Million is believed to have been syphoned from the country through bank accounts held at a named Bank in Kitwe which were opened using fake Immigration Permits. The...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.