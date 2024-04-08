MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says no clergy has been or will be summoned by the police unless they commit an offence in their individual capacities. In a statement, Sunday, Kawana stated that the new dawn administration cherished dialogue and meaningful engagement with various stakeholders, including the church over national matters. He added that the UPND administration was not like the previous government that arrested, violated and set cadres on the Clergy whenever they felt uncomfortable with the sentiments of the Church. “Government wishes to state that No Clergy has been or will be summoned by the Police unless such a Clergy commits an offense in his or her individual capacity. In such cases, the law...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.