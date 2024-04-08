THE Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has acknowledged that there is a high level of drug pilferage in health facilities. And the agency says it is negatively impacted when people receive prescriptions in areas where drugs have been distributed. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, recently, ZAMMSA Senior Corporate Communications Manager Bradley Chingobe said over 80 cases of drug pilferage have been taken to court. When asked about Health Minister Sylvia Masebo’s concerns regarding drug pilferage, Chingobe said the minister was justified in raising such concerns. “Yes, the Minister is on firm ground because we do have an extent of pilferage and leakages in the process. However, ZAMMSA does three things; we buy commodities, store and distribute...



