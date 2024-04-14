THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President Lungisani Zulu has condemned the stance of the police of not allowing opposition political parties to hold rallies. In a statement, Saturday, Zulu stated that the Inspector General of Police Grapheal Musamba was on record as having said that he would not allow opposition political parties to hold political rallies, and this was unfortunate. “The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) is deeply concerned with the continued violations of human rights of citizens by the Zambia Police Service. LAZ is aware of numerous complaints from citizens against Police conduct which acts not only include violations of the right to life through extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, detentions and torture of suspects but show evidence of...



