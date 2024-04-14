SOCIALIST Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musomali has accused some UPND officials, among them Anderson Banda and Obvious Mwaliteta, of kidnapping its Kaunga ward by-election candidate. But Banda, who is UPND Lusaka Youth Chairperson, has refuted the accusations and given Dr Musumali 48 hours in which to retract his statement. At a media briefing, Friday, Dr Musomali called for the arrest of Banda and others involved in the alleged kidnapping. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is shocking. We are talking about a candidate, Manaire Mwale who is only 22-years-old. She was physically abused, intimidated, kidnapped and had a gun pointed at her with shreds of death by known UPND officials. These are Mr Obvious Mwaliteta the UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, Anderson...