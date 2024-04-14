SOCIALIST Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musomali has accused some UPND officials, among them Anderson Banda and Obvious Mwaliteta, of kidnapping its Kaunga ward by-election candidate. But Banda, who is UPND Lusaka Youth Chairperson, has refuted the accusations and given Dr Musumali 48 hours in which to retract his statement. At a media briefing, Friday, Dr Musomali called for the arrest of Banda and others involved in the alleged kidnapping. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is shocking. We are talking about a candidate, Manaire Mwale who is only 22-years-old. She was physically abused, intimidated, kidnapped and had a gun pointed at her with shreds of death by known UPND officials. These are Mr Obvious Mwaliteta the UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, Anderson...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.