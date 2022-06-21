SOCIALIST Party general secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says everyone joining the party, including PF members, are undergoing political education in order for them to understand and appreciate the ideologies of socialism. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Monday, Dr Musumali said Socialist Party was a political organisation of the moment, which was why even some UPND members who were frustrated with the happenings in the ruling party were also joining it. “The Socialist Party is the political organisation of the moment. We are receiving a lot of new members,…...



