THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Sergeant Susan Yuyi of the Zambia Police Service and charged her with Abuse of Authority of Office and Corrupt Practices involving K50,000. In a statement yesterday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono disclosed that Yuyi, a 30-year-old Police Officer based at Kabulonga Police Post, abused the authority of her office by falsely claiming that there was a complaint lodged with the Zambia Police Service against certain individuals, when in fact not. Moono stated that Yuyi went on to solicit and actually received K10,000 and K2,500 on different occasions from the named individuals as inducements to assist them in dealing with the matter in their favour. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Sergeant Susan Yuyi of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.