UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says the ruling party is still popular in Western Province as evidenced by the support President Hakainde Hichilema received when he arrived in Mongu on Friday to attend the Kuomboka ceremony. In an interview, Sunday, Imenda said President Hichilema is still loved in Western Province despite the propaganda peddled by the opposition. “The fact of the matter is that President Hakainde Hichilema is still loved in Western Province despite the propaganda by the opposition. Look at the support that he received at the airport, people came from all over Western Province to welcome him. They wanted to see the President. So the propaganda that was being spearheaded by the opposition has failed. The UPND...



