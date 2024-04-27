THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says government has authorised it to immediately start buying non-genetically modified grade A white maize from any individual or organisation on the local market. The agency says it will be buying a 50 kilogramme bag of maize at K330.00 or K6, 600.00 per metric tonne. In a statement, Friday, FRA Executive Director Mwansa Chamatete said all FRA Main Holding Depots countrywide were now open and ready to receive maize that met acceptable quality and standards. “Following the declaration of the drought situation in Zambia as a national disaster by the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema, various response mechanisms to address the situation have been put in place through the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.