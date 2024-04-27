MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says the UPND government has achieved 80 percent of its campaign promises in just two and half years of being in power. And MISA Zambia Chairperson Lorraine Chisanga has expressed concern that the country has continued to witness a persistent occurrence of media harassment. Meanwhile, the Freedom of Expression (FOX) Report has revealed that 73.7 percent of journalists feel that the media operates freely. Speaking when MISA Zambia launched the FOX Report, Thursday, Kawana said it is government’s desire that freedom of expression is anchored on truth. He added that government was tracking the progress made towards meeting its campaign promises, and he could confirm that the picture was looking good...



