THE UPND has scooped all the eight ward by elections held across the country on Thursday. In Luangwa Ward of Chama District, UPND candidate Kaluba Sahani got 488, while Citizens First candidate Sichone Watson got 273, Socialist Party candidate Sibale Simmy got 140 and Leadership Movement candidate got 15. While in Luumbo Ward of Gwembe District UPND candidate Ndoongo Chidila scored 949, in second place was Socialist Party candidate Mundando Goldwin who got 286, while Golden Party Zambia candidate Mwiinga Dibinti got 111. In Kaela Ward in Lupososhi, Mpundu Effort of the UPND scored 330, while Socialist Party candidate Chalwe Rodgers got 230, Independent candidate Kandeke Isiah got 34, and Leadership Movement Bulandi John scored 20. In Ndanda Ward in...



