PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has encouraged citizens to report directly to him any government official who doesn’t want to work for the people. Speaking during a UPND public rally in Chavuma, Thursday, President Hichilema said anyone who won’t work for the people would be put aside. “Our job is to work for you in all areas. One of the things we did when we formed government was to make sure every child of Chavuma goes to school using free education. We increased CDF to 30.6 million every year. What we want is a child finishes school, they must go to college. If they can’t go to college, we want them to do skills such plumbing, carpentry. Any government official, whether he’s a...



