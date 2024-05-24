FORMER president Edgar Lungu has justified his call for early elections, explaining that it is based on the current economic crisis and the increasing high cost of living in the country. He says like KK in 1991, President Hakainde Hichilema can either agree to these calls and facilitate early elections or justify why the country must wait for 2026 as per the constitutional schedule. Following his remarks that “God knows that even 2026 may be too far before there can be a change of government,” Lungu has received backlash from several government officials, including Cabinet Ministers, who have indicated that his statement needs to be carefully studied. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba said Lungu was likely to be...



