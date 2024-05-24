A whistleblower has accused Local Government Service Commission Secretary, Moses Mbumba, of abuse of authority following allegations that he received over K44,000 in allowances for workshops which he never attended. A source told News Diggers that since joining the Commission last year, Mbumba got allowances for workshops, some of which he did not attend in full. “We have found that the LGS Commission Secretary Mr Moses Mbumba gets paid allowances for every workshop even when he never attends. Check the whole records since he came to the commission in December last year, we found that he was paid K11,159.12 allowance for audit workshop held in Chongwe but never attended, not even a day. In February 2024 week one he was...



